President Trump calls four Congresswomen ‘racist’, bad for America

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump once again lashed out on Twitter at Congresswomen Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley, calling them “racist” and “So bad for our Country!”

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

This comes as the latest of jabs between the Congresswomen, known informally as the “Squad”, and the president that began last weekend when Trump told them to go back to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

That tweet was condemned by Democrats as racist, with most Republicans either remaining silent or defending Trump by saying it wasn’t.

RELATED: Trump’s tweets against liberal congresswomen called ‘racist’

The House passed a resolution last week condemning Trump, with the vote being almost entirely on party lines.

President Trump and other top Republicans have employed a strategy to paint the freshmen Congresswoman as the face of the Democratic Party. Trump has also said that they are “incapable of loving America.”

In this July 15, 2019, photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks as, from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listen during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Long before President Donald Trump attacked the four Democratic congresswomen of color, saying they should “go back” to their home countries, they were targets of hateful rhetoric and disinformation online.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has said the attacks from Trump have led to an increase in danger to them and says they have received death threats.

On Monday, it was found a Louisiana police officer commented on a fake news report about Ocasio-Cortez saying: This vile idiot needs a round… and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.”

The false story said that the New York representative said: “We pay soldiers too much.”

As of Monday afternoon, the officer is still employed by the department, but said he would not take the post lightly.

“I will tell you this: This will not go unchecked,” Lawson said in an interview with a New Orleans newspaper.

“I’m not going to take this lightly and this will be dealt with on our end. It’s not something we want someone that’s affiliated with our department to make these types of statements. That’s not going to happen.” Chief Arthur Lawson

While Chief Lawson said he does not consider the post to be a threat, it does add to a mounting concern for the safety of elected officials.

In June 2017, a man opened fire on a group of Republican congressmen during their charity baseball team practice. It was found that the man belonged to Facebook groups such as “Terminate the Republican Party” and “The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans.

Lousiana Rep. Steve Scalise was severely injured in the shooting.