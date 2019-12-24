Prayer vigil for Austin mom found dead near Houston to be held Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman who has jumped into action from the start of the Heidi Broussard case is organizing a prayer service for her that is to be held on Monday evening.

“We think about Heidi and Margot and the family,” said Sarra Sarai, who had been following as the case unfolded. “We don’t know what happened.”

Broussard went missing with her two-week-old baby at the time, Margot Carey, on Dec. 12 after dropping her son off at school.

Sarai started mobilizing people in her south Austin community, where Broussard lived, to do something to support the family. Though she doesn’t know Broussard, she planned two search parties that were to be held Saturday and Sunday.

After the news broke Friday that Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of a car in a northwest Harris County neighborhood called Jersey Village near Houston, plans changed.

“It wasn’t that long ago that I had a 3-week-old so it’s just hard,” said Sarai. “I really identify with her just as a woman and as a young mother with a young family. It’s just heartbreaking how it’s unfolded.”

But she confirmed to KXAN on Sunday that details were coming together for the service.

Eric Bryant, the lead pastor of Gateway Church will guide attendees in a prayer at Garrison Park.

The service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Garrison Park. Anyone who has candles is asked to bring them.

Sarai also said this won’t be the only vigil they will hold to honor Broussard and to expect more events leading up to January.