Powerball jackpot worth $750 million drawing tonight

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - While the country was distracted by the nearly two billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot, the Powerball jackpot has also climbed up to near record numbers.

Tonight's drawing is worth $750 million with the cash option being $428.6 million. It is one of the largest jackpots in history

To put the jackpot in perspective, if it was in all $100 bills the stack would be the highest building in the world.

The last jackpot was won by a New Yorker on August 21. Since then, there have been five people to win the $1 million prize.

The largest prize ever was a $1.5 billion jackpot that was split between three people in January 2016.