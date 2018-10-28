Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
Powerball jackpot worth $750 million drawing tonight
TYLER, Texas (KETK) - While the country was distracted by the nearly two billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot, the Powerball jackpot has also climbed up to near record numbers.
Tonight's drawing is worth $750 million with the cash option being $428.6 million. It is one of the largest jackpots in history
To put the jackpot in perspective, if it was in all $100 bills the stack would be the highest building in the world.
The last jackpot was won by a New Yorker on August 21. Since then, there have been five people to win the $1 million prize.
The largest prize ever was a $1.5 billion jackpot that was split between three people in January 2016.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard