Power outages reported on North side of Henderson

by: Mintie Betts
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – According to the Rusk County OEM, nearly 1,000 customers are without power Friday afternoon.
A cause has not been identified but SWEPCO has given an estimated restoration time of 5:30 p.m.
We are aware of a power outage affecting roughly 1000 customers on the north side of Henderson. Southwestern Electric…Posted by Rusk County OEM on Friday, November 29, 2019
