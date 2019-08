SMITH COUNTY, Texas- A boil water notice was issued Sunday night for residents who use Oakland Water Supply in Rusk and Pinehill-Chapman Water Supply in Henderson.

According to Rusk County Emergency Management office, the power outage is the reason they are asking residents to boil their water.

Rusk County OEM said it will take a few days for the results to come back on the samples.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.