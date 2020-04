TEXAS (KETK) – The day before Good Friday, a Christian organization is hosting a statewide video prayer call that you can be a part of.

Christians Engaged will be hosting the call on Thursday, April 9 from 5:45 p.m to 6:45 p.m.

You can join for FREE by visiting their website to register.

The call will be held on Zoom Webinar, but for those who don’t want to be seen can just call in and listen.

Part of the group will be former Gov. Rick Perry and State Rep. Matt Schaefer.