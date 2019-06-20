Possible tornado touches down in Greenville

A possible tornado touched down in Greenville Wednesday evening causing widespread damage.

Aerial video shows extensive damage at one church.

There are reports the storm hit less than a half-hour before an evening service there.

An aerial survey of downtown Greenville also shows more roofs ripped-off and debris littering the streets.

Emergency crews could be seen responding to different locations in town where there was damage, but so far there are no reports of injuries.

More storms are expected to hit the region tonight.