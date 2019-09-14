PORTRAITS OF INSPIRATION: Texas Rose Festival exhibit honors designer of 37 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 86th annual Texas Rose Festival is honoring the man who has been designing the beloved spectacle for three decades.

“Portraits of Inspiration” is an art exhibit inspired by the work of costume designer Winn Morton, the man behind the glittering gowns and spectacular scenes of Tyler’s annual celebration of the rose industry.

The exhibit opens Saturday at Gallery Main Street downtown. It is free to the public.

A reception from 5-7 p.m. will feature a meet and greet with Morton and Texas Rose Festival Queen Hannah Waits.

The exhibit runs through November 5.