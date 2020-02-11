Portland’s Concordia University to close doors after 155 years, more than 5,000 students impacted

PORTLAND, Oregon (KOIN) – Citing “years of mounting financial challenges, and a challenging and changing educational landscape,” Concordia University will cease operations after the Spring 2020 semester.

The Board of Regents approved this Friday night and posted it to their website. Students were alerted by a text message Monday morning before a campus-wide meeting was held at 10 a.m.

“We woke up to a text message at 6 a.m. a mass message from our school saying, ‘Mandatory meeting at 10 a.m. and all classes are canceled,” said Junior Sami Howard.

The decision was due to declining enrollment and financial losses, school leaders said. Tuition alone at the private Lutheran university is more than $30,000 per year.

“Four years ago we were just over 8000 students,” said Interim President Thomas Reis. “Now we’re just over 5000.” He said ‘the biggest driver’ in the enrollment drop is competition and a ‘challenging online market.’

Concordia University Interm President Thomas Reis.

“It’s just hard because I definitely feel like, with such a small campus like this, a lot of us feel like we can call this place home. And we really built a family here,” said another student in reaction to the news.

There are about 340 full and part-time employees at Concordia University, including more than 200 faculty members. Students are scrambling to find out where else they can attend in the fall and whether their credits will transfer.

“Sometimes credits are hard to transfer from small liberal arts schools, and that’s what I’m worried about,” said Howard.

It’s a tough break for student-athletes who depend on their scholarships to be able to afford college.

“Our coaches finish up our 2020 class, so now all those people have to find new homes,” said university student Adrianna Rupright. “And all the people who are on the team who still have eligibility left they still have to find homes.”

Officials are working with accrediting bodies to help current students continue at a new school. Portland State University said it’s working with Concordia to help students. Concordia Law school in Boise, Idaho, is affiliated with the university and is expected to remain open while officials work to find a new university with which to join forces.

The university’s announcement marks the fourth private university closure in the Portland area, including Marylhurst University. Another question yet to be answered is what will happen to the partnership between Concordia and the nearby Faubion Elementary School. The public school will stay open, but there are questions about what will happen to the joint program on campus.

Concordia University, the state’s largest private university, has been in operation since 1905. It’s expected the owners of the property, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, will sell the 24-acre campus, which sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

The last commencement ceremony is set for April 25 for the Portland campus and May 2 for the Concordia University School of Law.