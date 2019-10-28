Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich to return nationwide Sunday, November 3

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a nationwide craze, that sent the company reeling, Popeyes’ has announced that its chicken sandwich will return to stores this Sunday, November 3.

In August, the chain sold out of the sandwich in just two weeks. The supply was meant to last until the end of September.

The sandwich was created to match up against Chick-Fil-A, so it is no coincidence that it will return when the restaurant is famously closed.

There were nationwide instances of long lines at Popeyes’ locations as people were shown to be willing to wait for their taste of the sandwich.

Popeyes’ has said they are better prepared this time around, upping their supply of sandwiches and hiring more staff to deal with what could be a second nationwide craving.