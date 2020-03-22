Pope Francis calls all Christians to unite in Lord’s Prayer Wednesday

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his private library overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 22, 2020. During his weekly Sunday blessing, held due to virus concerns in his private library in the Apostolic Palace, he urged all Christians to join in reciting the ‘’Our Father’’ prayer next Wednesday at noon. And he said that he would lead a global blessing to an empty St. Peter’s Square on Friday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (KETK) – Pope Francis has called on all Christians worldwide to unite in reciting the Lord’s Prayer Wednesday at noon as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pope issued the invitation Sunday after his weekly Angelus prayer, calling for all Christians to respond to the coronavirus pandemic “with the universality of prayer, of compassion, of tenderness.”

Italy, which surrounds Vatican City, is now the country hardest hit by COVID-19 with more than 53,000 cases and 4,825 deaths. In response, the Vatican has stopped all public celebrations and closed St. Peter’s Square, the basilica, and all libraries and museums.

Pope Francis has begun livestreaming his addresses and blessings.

Wednesday, the day the pope has invited all Christians to join together in reciting the Lord’s Prayer, will mark the Feast of the Annunciation, or the day Catholics celebrate as the occasion of the Archangel Gabriel appearing to Mary to announce that she had been chosen by God to bear his son.

“Let us remain united,” he said. “Let us make our closeness felt toward those persons who are the most lonely and tried.

“In these trying days, while humanity trembles due to the thread of the pandemic, I would like to propose to all Christians that together we lift our voices towards Heaven,” he said.