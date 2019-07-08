Breaking News
Poll: Trump’s approval rating highest ever

by: Staff Reports

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is the highest its ever been, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News, says 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance while 53 percent said they disapprove. That’s five points up since April.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority (51 percent) said they approve of Trump’s performance, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted while the president was in Japan for the G-20 Summit.

Forty-two percent said they disapprove Trump’s handling of the economy.

