What to expect from Night 2 of the Democratic Debates on KETK

Part 2 of the Democratic Debates kicks off Thursday and will feature most of the top candidates.

Here is the full lineup:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Author Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Four of the top 5, Biden, Harris, Sanders, and Buttigieg, will all gather to try and position themselves to elevate their profiles. Elizabeth Warren is the only top candidate who was on stage Wednesday.

Biden carries a large lead, with about 32 percent of the vote, according to a recent FOX News poll.

The Rules for the Night

The rules will remain the same as Wednesday. Candidates will have one minute to respond to questions and 30 seconds for follow-ups.

The moderators will be Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie, and Jose Diaz-Balart.

Biden All Alone

Former VP Joe Biden will surely face attacks from his counterparts Thursday evening as they try to chip away at his large lead.

Biden has already sparred with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker over comments he made about working with segregationist Senators back in the 1980s.

Other Democrats have criticized him for not embracing more liberal policies. He has also had to apologize for inappropriate behavior and gestures around women earlier in his career.

Despite Biden’s comment last week, his lead barely shrunk. However, it has gone down several points since his announcement.

Harris Rising

California Sen. Kamala Harris has been a rising star for the Democrats, having just been elected in 2016.

Her profile quickly rose due to the Kavanaugh hearings back in 2018.

She has face criticism for past policies she had as a prosecutor. Some have said they hurt low-income minorities.

Harris has pledged if elected, she would sign an executive order for gun control her first day in office.

Sanders Stalling

After his attempted upset last election cycle against Hillary Clinton, the Vermont Sen. is attempting one last run at the nation’s highest office.

After a strong start, Sanders has fallen due to the rises of Harris and Buttigieg.

Sanders announced earlier this week a plan he would hope to enact where all $1.4 trillion in student debt across the country would be canceled.

He now only polls at 17, which puts him in second.

Buttigieg Police Problem

The former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana has been the biggest surprise of the election cycle so far.

Buttigieg has shot up to fifth place in national polls after not holding a statewide or federal office. He is seeking to be the first openly gay president.

He served seven months in Afghanistan in the Navy Reserves back in 2014.

Last week, a police shooting in South Bend caused to step off the campaign trail and deal with the fallout back home.

He face heavy criticism from both the police union and citizens for his response to the shooting. The union wrote that Buttigieg “in no way united the community.”