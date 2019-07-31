Texas Republican Conaway won’t seek 9th term in Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) speaks to the media after attending a meeting with House GOP members, on Capitol Hill January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Republican Rep. Michael Conaway announced Wednesday that he won’t seek a ninth term representing a sprawling West Texas congressional district.

Conaway announced his decision at a news conference in Midland. In a statement, he said that while serving in the U.S. House, he had asked his family “to make innumerable sacrifices.” He said the time had come for him to put his family first.

The veteran lawmaker has represented the 11th District since 2005 when he succeeded veteran Democrat Chet Edwards. The district comprises 29 counties stretching from the New Mexico border to the Brazos River valley and south to the Edwards Plateau. It includes the Permian Basin and the Low Rolling Plains of West Texas.

Conaway is the seventh House Republican this year and fourth in the past week to announce that they won’t seek new terms in the 2020 elections. Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama, Pete Olson of Texas and Paul Mitchell of Michigan announced last week they wouldn’t run for another term. Other House Republicans who have announced that they won’t seek new terms are Susan Brooks of Indiana, Rob Bishop of Utah, and Rob Woodall of Georgia.

Three Democratic representatives are not running for re-election. One of them, New Mexico’s Ben Ray Lujan, is running for Senate.

Republicans will need to gain 18 seats to win House control in November 2020. Democrats control the chamber 235-197, with one independent and two vacancies.