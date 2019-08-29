Watchdog: Justice official watched porn on work computers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general says a former deputy assistant attorney general resigned after admitting watching pornography on their government computer.

The watchdog released a summary of the investigation Thursday.

The official isn’t identified in the inspector general’s summary.

The inspector general’s office says the person resigned before the investigation was finished.

Investigators say a forensic analysis of two of the official’s computers showed the person visited websites with sexually explicit videos and images and searched for sexually explicit terms.

Accessing the material on a government computer is a violation of Justice Department policy.

Investigators say the official initially lied to them and only admitted visiting the websites after being were confronted with the results of the forensic computer analysis.

The Justice Department declined to bring any criminal charges.