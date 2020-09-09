President Trump announces potential future Supreme Court Justice nominees

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump is set to announce from the Diplomatic Room of the White House potential future Supreme Court nominees.

Just weeks from re-election, Trump appears to be putting the court back in the spotlight. Many swing voters back in 2016 turned for Trump in large part due to the aging court.

The winner this November will almost certainly pick the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is considered the court’s liberal lion. She turned 87 back in March and has served on the bench for 27 years.

Stephen Breyer, another liberal justice, turned 82 last month.

