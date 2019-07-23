Two Louisiana officers fired for saying Ocasio-Cortez ‘needs a round’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Two Louisiana police officers have been fired one day after posting on Facebook that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a “vile idiot” who “deserves a round.”

Gretna Police Chief Author Lawson announced the firings in a press conference on Monday.

“These officers have certainly acted in a manner which was unprofessional, alluding to the violent act to be conducted against a sitting U.S. congressman, a member of our government, we’re not going to tolerate that,”

The social media post came amid a public fight between President Trump and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

President Trump has made them the subjects of attacks on Twitter saying they “hate America” and that they are also the new face of the Democratic party.

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Omar also has been seen on camera attacking Trump. Earlier this year, she told a group of supporters “We’re going to impeach that motherf*****.”

The firing of the officers comes during a period where security for elected officials has been an increasing concern.

Ocasio-Cortez has said her and Omar have received death threats since President Trump began their public feud.

In June 2017, a gunman opened fire on Congressional Republicans during their charity baseball practice. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was severely injured.

It was later found that the man responsible was extremely anti-Republican and belonged to groups such as “Terminate the Republican Party” and