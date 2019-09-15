Trump to attend Modi Houston rally, Ohio visit with Morrison

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore. A federal appeals court in New York has restored a lawsuit by restaurant workers, a hotel event booker and a watchdog who say Trump has business conflicts that violate the Constitution. The lawsuit tossed out in 2017 by a lower-court judge was restored Friday, Sept. 13, by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend a Houston rally next week featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

The White House says Trump will use the “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event to “emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India” and reaffirm the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir after last month the government in New Delhi stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its statehood and launched a crackdown

The White House says Trump will also travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio to join Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit an Australian-owned manufacturing facility. Trump is hosting Morrison at the White House Friday for a state visit, including the second state dinner of his administration.