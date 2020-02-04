Trump posts highest job approval rating on eve of likely impeachment acquittal

President Donald Trump waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Trump is heading to Florida to spend the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – Just one day before President Trump will almost surely be acquitted of the articles of impeachment, polling center Gallup announced that he posted the highest approval rating of his presidency.

The president currently sits at a 49 percent approval rating with a 50 percent disapproval rate. Here are his approvals broken down by party:

Republicans: 94 percent (Up six points since impeachment trial started)

Independents: 42 percent (Up five points)

Democrats: 7 percent (Down three points)

The 87-point gap between parties is the largest that Gallup has ever recorded between the two parties on a presidential approval rating.

While the Trump campaign will almost certainly boast the new numbers, the approval rating is practically a statistical tie. However, many polls for news organizations outside of Gallup have found the president’s approval numbers rising.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans are in favor of acquitting the President by a slight margin (52-46).

A key question in the poll showed that a substantial piece of the electorate is unsure of who they will vote for in the 2020 general election. 39 percent of registered voters said they would vote for Trump regardless of who the Democratic nominee is while 36 percent said they would vote against him.

24 percent of voters said they were waiting to see who the Democrats nominate before they make a decision, leaving the general election wide open with still several months to go.

Methodology

Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted January 16-29, 2020, with a random sample of 1,033 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

For results based on the sample of 946 registered voters, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.

Each sample of national adults includes a minimum quota of 70% cellphone respondents and 30% landline respondents, with additional minimum quotas by time zone within region. Landline and cellular telephone numbers are selected using random-digit-dial methods.