Trump blasts impeachment inquiry as a ‘COUP’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump kept up his attacks on Democrats attempting to impeach him, calling the inquiry a “COUP” in a tweet Tuesday night.

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP,” he said.

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

A coup is defined as a “sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.”

However, impeachment is a laid-out process in the U.S. Constitution. In American history, only two presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Neither was convicted after the trial in the Senate. President Nixon resigned before a formal impeachment vote could be held.

The House launched the formal inquiry in August after a whistleblower said that Trump agreed to give military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son on a July 25 phone call. Trump denies that there was anything improper on the call.

It was announced Tuesday night that the State Department’s Inspector General is scheduling a surprise briefing on Wednesday, according to an NBC News report.

President Trump also tweeted out a video on Tuesday attacking Dems for what the video calls hypocritical statements from Democrats during the Bill Clinton impeachment.

It includes statements from prominent congressional Democrats, including Chuck Schummer, Jerrold Nadler, and Nancy Pelosi.