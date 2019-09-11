The Latest: Trump says Bolton didn’t get along with team

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington. Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’ on many issues. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and former national security adviser John Bolton (all times local):

1 p.m.

President Donald Trump says former national security adviser John Bolton was not aligned with his administration’s priorities.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office, Trump says Bolton wasn’t getting along with other members of his administration. Trump is also critical of Bolton comparing the effort to denuclearize North Korea to the “Libya model,” words which angered Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) ahead of their sit-down last year.

Bolton left the administration Tuesday after clashing with Trump on his efforts to hold negotiations with the Taliban and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Trump says he asked Bolton to resign, but Bolton claims he did so on his own accord.

Trump also tells reporters he disagreed with his former aide on Venezuela policy.

__

1:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has abruptly forced out hawkish national security adviser John Bolton. It’s the latest departure of a dissenting voice from the president’s inner circle.

Trump and Bolton had strong disagreements on Iran, Afghanistan and many other global challenges.

Tuesday’s shake-up comes at a trying moment for Trump on the world stage, as the president faces pressing decisions on difficult foreign policy issues.