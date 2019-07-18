The Latest: Ocasio-Cortez says Trump rhetoric endangering

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, responds to cheers from visitors at the Capitol seeking a raise in the minimum wage, as she leaves the chamber following votes, in Washington, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says President Donald Trump’s attacks on her and three other Democratic congresswomen are putting millions of Americans at risk of physical harm.

The New York Democrat says Trump “put millions of Americans in danger” at a rally in Greenville, N.C., where Trump supporters chanted “send her back” about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, an immigrant from Somalia.

Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Trump’s “rhetoric is endangering lots of people. This is not just about threats to individual members of Congress, but it is about creating a volatile environment in this country through violent rhetoric that puts anyone, like Ilhan, anyone who believes in the rights of all people in danger and I think that he has a responsibility for that environment.”

Trump claims he “was not happy” when his supporters at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina chanted “send her back” in reference to Omar. Trump said last weekend that Omar and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color should leave the country and “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” over their criticism of his administration.

__

1:25 p.m.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Somali-born congresswoman and target of “send her back” chants at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally, is lashing out at Trump, calling him “fascist.”

The Minnesota Democrat made the remark to reporters Thursday, a day after Trump accused her and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color of disliking the U.S.

During his Wednesday night rally, Trump slowly surveyed the crowd but did nothing to stop the “send her back” chants after his remarks about Omar.

Omar told reporters: “We have condemned his remarks. I believe he is fascist.”

Omar cited the chants, saying, “This is what this president and his supporters have turned our country” into.

She says Trump’s taunt that she and others should return to their native countries is “to every single person who shares an identity with me. He’s telling them that this is not their country.”

__

1:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he “was not happy” when his supporters at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina chanted “send her back” in reference to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Trump is claiming that he thought he ended the chant at the rally, saying “‘I felt badly about it.” But video shows him pausing his remarks and not admonishing his supporters.

He adds he “would certainly try” to stop the chant should it return.

Trump said this weekend that Omar and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color should leave the country and “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” over their criticism of his administration. The racist message sparked days of controversy, as the president sought to make the progressive lawmakers the face of their party.