WATCH LIVE: Republican Sen. John Cornyn, Democrat MJ Hegar debate in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday night, the two candidates vying to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate will debate in the state’s capitol ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar will debate at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin — answering questions submitted by viewers and moderated by KXAN’s Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez and Dallas Morning News’ Gromer Jeffers, Jr.

As of Friday, Cornyn leads Hegar by eight points, according to a poll by the University of Texas and Texas Tribune. The poll found that 50% of likely voters prefer Cornyn. Libertarian Kerry Douglas McKennon received 3% support. McKennon did not qualify for the debate based on a variety of factors.

7:20 p.m.

Cornyn on voting for a stimulus package that did not include a direct relief payment: “As I said, we’ve actually tried to do everything we can to throw a lifeline to those individuals in the first four packages, which included direct payment to individuals who found themselves out of work, we enhanced the unemployment insurance benefit, and the most impactful thing we’ve done for the economy is the Paycheck Protection Program. But we do need to stop this virus. And the only way we’re going to do that is to get a vaccine.”

7:18 p.m.

Hegar on her lack of experience: “Experience is really important and I think we need to elect people with the right type of experience — but I do have experience. Being in D.C., building broad, bipartisan coalitions… I’m not surprised John Cornyn doesn’t know about my bipartisan experience because he was one of the people who wouldn’t take a meeting with me when I was there.”

7:15 p.m.

Hegar rebuts Cornyn’s comment that Hegar’s “chief campaign sponsor” Chuck Schumer rejected the stimulus package in Washington, by saying: “It must be frustrating for you, John, to not be able to run against Chuck Schumer. He’s running against MJ Hegar, but you’re going to hear a lot of ‘Pelosi,’ and ‘Schumer’ and other names, because he can’t run against my vision for this state.”

7:10 p.m.

If elected would you vote for direct stimulus checks for Texans?

HEGAR: “… I believe we can’t attack the economic crisis until we get the public health crisis under control… we can open businesses all we want, but there won’t be customers there to patronize the businesses. I believe we need more stimulus, I’m upset that the government and the Senate haven’t acted in over six months. I was upset that John Cornyn said he didn’t feel a sense of urgency to get more relief out. He said that multiple times. I’d like to see us get the pandemic under control by listening to public health experts and data and then I’d like to see us get the economic crisis under control for regular Americans and Texans, because we are the backbone of this economy. Not the wealth special interests… I do support direct stimulus checks as part of a bigger package.”

CORNYN: “I not only would, I have. I was part of the bipartisan coalition, really an almost unanimous vote in the United States Senate and House to pass $3.8 trillion dollars in spending — both to fight the pandemic, the public health challenge, as well as deal with the economic consequences associated with it. My heart goes out to those who through no fault of their own find themselves without a paycheck. Locked down with somebody who is abusing them, anxious about where their next meal is going to come from. I’ve actually done something about it… but we need to do more. And I hope that the White House and Speaker Pelosi will continue to negotiate…”

7:08 p.m.

Sen. John Cornyn’s opening statement:

“I love Texas. It’s been my great honor and privilege to represent her and 29 million others in the U.S. Senate. I don’t believe we need to make Texas like Chuck Schumer’s New York or Nancy Pelosi’s California — which the policies by my opponent would do. We need to make the rest of the country more like Texas. Respect is on the ballot. Respect for Medicare recipients, whose benefits are threatened. For the energy workers who would be put out of work by the policies embraced by my opponent. And respect for law enforcement. Sam Houston said that what is good for Texas is good for the country. And I believe that’s still true today.”

7:04 p.m.

MJ Hegar’s opening statement:

“Texas is at the forefront of a lot of the major crises that our country is facing,” says Hegar in her opening statement. “The economic crisis, the health care crisis, the immigration crisis — were all made worse by the fumbled handling of this pandemic. But they were here before. So tonight, when you’re hearing the various plans and solutions, ask yourself if you’ve heard these promises from Sen. Cornyn before. And then ask yourself why he hasn’t been able to deliver on them. In the 18 years he’s had in the Senate, a third of the time he’s had a majority in the House and the Senate — and the White House. Ya’ll we need to start electing servant-leaders who can set aside their self interest, ask what’s best for our country — not their careers. And attack the problems that we have, head-on. If you ask me, we have way too much D.C. in government and not nearly enough Texas.”

7 p.m.

Rules: Candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds for rebuttals.

6:57 p.m.

The debate is set to begin, with a virtual audience looking on.

6:32 p.m.

Cornyn’s campaign team tweeted: “Tonight’s debate will make clear the choice in this race. A choice between a Texan with a track record of real leadership, and a Hollywood-backed rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer’s agenda.”

5:45 p.m.

Preparations for the debate running smoothly, as social distancing is observed from moderators and crew.

5:30 p.m.

MJ Hegar arrives at the Bullock Museum ahead of tonight’s debate.

5:25 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

MJ Hegar tweeted ahead of the debate:

“Tonight, I debate John Cornyn. I’m going to hold him accountable for all the ways he’s failed Texans – and I need you right there with me. So we’re setting an ambitious goal: Let’s raise $150,000 online today to show that Texas is DONE with John Cornyn.”

1:08 p.m.

The Cornyn campaign announced Cornyn has tested negative for COVID-19. Both candidates have agreed to provide a doctor’s note ahead of the debate saying they’ve tested negative for the virus.