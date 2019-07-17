Texas Congressman introduces articles of impeachment against Trump

In this photo from Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House has overwhelmingly voted to kill a resolution from Green to impeach President Donald Trump. The vote Wednesday was 364-58. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Texas Rep. Al Green has introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, potentially forcing a vote by the entire House on whether to initiate proceedings to remove the president from office.

The move could come too soon for many Democrats, with the vast majority of the caucus opposed to impeachment, at least for now. So far, only about 25 percent of Democrat House members have come out in favor of removing Trump.

Green is seeking to capitalize on the sentiment against Trump after his polarizing tweets over the weekend, which caused widespread criticism. He told four Democratic congresswoman to “go back” to their “broken and crime infested places from which the came.”

All four women are American citizens with three of them having been born in the United States.

This is the third time that Green will force an impeachment vote on the chamber. Per House rules, any member can force a vote.

Green has done so twice before, once in 2017 and in 2018. Both measures were easily defeated with most Democrats saying the votes were premature, and that they need to wait on the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s report has now been released and found no evidence of Trump or his campaign engaged with Russia to help influence the 2016 election.

However, the report did not clear the President on whether or not he committed obstruction of justice, and instead left it up to Congress to decide. He is set to testify before the House next week.