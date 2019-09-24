Speaker Pelosi to announce impeachment inquiry of President Trump

On this Sept. 12, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. The good news is that it doesn’t look like a bitterly polarized Washington will stumble into another government shutdown. But as Democrats controlling the House unveil a stopgap, government-wide spending bill to keep the lights on and pay the troops, there’s scant evidence that power sharing in the U.S. Capitol will produce further legislative accomplishments anytime soon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Hosue Speaker Nancy Pelosi will back a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump after months of resisting efforts from Democrats, according to a report from NBC News.

Pelosi will make the announcement at 4 p.m. Central Time Tuesday afternoon.

The inquiry comes as now more than two-thirds of the House Democratic caucus back impeachment proceedings in the wake of reports that Trump pressured top Ukraine officials to investigate the son of Joe Biden by withholding hundreds of millions in aid.

Trump has denied the claims and said earlier Tuesday that he would release an “unredacted” transcript of the phone call between him and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

Nearly $400 million in aid towards Ukraine was frozen before the phone call, however, Trump claims that it was to done to get European countries to pay more.

The latest Democrats to jump on board come from House freshmen who either served in the military or intelligence community. They are moderates from districts that Trump won in 2016.

On Tuesday, they wrote an op-ed saying that the allegations are “a threat to all we have sworn to protect.”

The call occurred back in July and was brought to light by a whistleblower in the intelligence community. Democrats in Congress are working with the whistleblower’s attorney to have them testify before Congress, potentially as soon as next week.

The House Judiciary Committee handles the start of any impeachment proceedings. It can then be moved to the full House where a simple majority vote is needed to formally impeach a president.

A trial is then held in the Senate with the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding and Senators acting as the jury. A two-thirds supermajority vote is needed to remove a president from office.

Under this Congress, 20 Republican Senators would have to break ranks to remove Trump from office, assuming all Democrats vote to remove him as well.

There have only been two presidents impeached in American history: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Neither was removed from office.

President Nixon was recommended for impeachment by the House Judiciary Committee back in 1974, but resigned before any action could be taken.