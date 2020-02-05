Senate acquits President Trump of impeachment charges on mostly party-line votes

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. Senate has voted to acquit President Trump on both charges of impeachment on mostly party-line votes.

The only defection was Utah Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) who announced before the vote that he would vote Trump guilty on the first charge of impeachment. The votes were 52-48 and 53-47.

Per the Constitution, the Senate must reach a two-thirds vote to remove a president from office. This would have required 67 senators to vote “guilty.”

While the Romney vote had no consequence on the final result, he made history as the first-ever Senator to vote to remove a president in his own party.

Article I related to a phone call that Trump had in July 2019 with the President of Ukraine. Democrats alleged that Trump threatened to withhold military aid to the country if they did not investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

House Democrats added Article II after the impeachment inquiry alleging that Trump “violated a constitutional safeguard” by his and his administration’s “total defiance” to the investigation.

President Trump has denied that he ever did anything wrong, frequently saying that it was a “perfect phone call.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.