Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop

SAN FRANCISCO (KETK/KRON) – The owner of the salon in San Francicsco at the center of the Nancy Pelosi controversy is closing her doors.

Owner Erica Kious told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that she has received negative attention after the surveillance footage was released of the Speaker of the House getting her hair done indoors.

The city at the time was not allowing indoor salons to operate due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kious said that “I’m actually afraid to go back.”

Pelosi last week stated that she “was clearly set up.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said that we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we could set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for the setup.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

After residents of the Speaker’s home district heard of the incident, over a dozen women showed up outside her Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in protest.

“What she has done is slap the face of not just a salon owner but every woman every man every person who’s unemployed in the state of California who has lost their jobs and lost their livelihoods many of whom are my friends.”