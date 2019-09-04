Rep. Ocasio-Cortez attacks Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw for tweet about gun control

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas after appearances by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump has cited his moving of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal as reasons for Jewish voters to leave the Democratic party and support him and the GOP instead. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UPDATE (11:50 A.M.) – Crenshaw fired back at Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday for her attack about his tweet on gun control.

“Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument?” Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check?



Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes.



This is America outside NYC. https://t.co/wkWPhfi0JB — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez accused Crenshaw that his friends who couldn’t pass background checks could be spousal abusers or have a violent criminal past.

Congress returned to session on Tuesday from their lengthy summer recess. One bill the House will be considering is a potential limit on how many bullets a magazine can hold.

WASHINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter to attack Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) for a tweet he made about gun control on Wednesday.

Crenshaw had commented on a story that has gone viral on social media overnight of a woman who fought off five men who tried to rob her. During the robbery, the woman used to gun that she carried to scare them away.

The Texas Congressman responded saying that situations “like this are why we protect the 2nd amendment.”

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment.



Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

He also wrote that he wouldn’t be allowed to loan his own gun to friends who can’t pass a background check when they travel alone.

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, writing: “The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that?”

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check?



The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it.



Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Crenshaw has not yet responded to her tweet, which was sent out just after 8 a.m.

The debate over gun rights has only intensified over the past month after two mass shootings in Crenshaw’s home state of Texas.

22 people were killed in El Paso back in August, where the attacker admitted he wanted to “kill as many Mexicans as possible.” Then, nine people were gunned down in Odessa on Saturday. The motive for that attack is still unclear.

Despite both being freshman representatives, Crenshaw and Ocasio-Cortez have taken to the forefront for both of their parties on a host of issues, including gun control.

They have both quickly become faces of their respective parties in Congress, but have rarely spoken about the other in the media.