Rep. Ocasio-Cortez attacks Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw for tweet about gun control

UPDATE (11:50 A.M.) – Crenshaw fired back at Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday for her attack about his tweet on gun control.
“Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument?”Rep. Dan Crenshaw
Ocasio-Cortez accused Crenshaw that his friends who couldn’t pass background checks could be spousal abusers or have a violent criminal past.
Congress returned to session on Tuesday from their lengthy summer recess. One bill the House will be considering is a potential limit on how many bullets a magazine can hold.
WASHINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter to attack Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) for a tweet he made about gun control on Wednesday.
Crenshaw had commented on a story that has gone viral on social media overnight of a woman who fought off five men who tried to rob her. During the robbery, the woman used to gun that she carried to scare them away.
The Texas Congressman responded saying that situations “like this are why we protect the 2nd amendment.”
He also wrote that he wouldn’t be allowed to loan his own gun to friends who can’t pass a background check when they travel alone.
Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, writing: “The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that?”
Crenshaw has not yet responded to her tweet, which was sent out just after 8 a.m.
The debate over gun rights has only intensified over the past month after two mass shootings in Crenshaw’s home state of Texas.
22 people were killed in El Paso back in August, where the attacker admitted he wanted to “kill as many Mexicans as possible.” Then, nine people were gunned down in Odessa on Saturday. The motive for that attack is still unclear.
Despite both being freshman representatives, Crenshaw and Ocasio-Cortez have taken to the forefront for both of their parties on a host of issues, including gun control.
They have both quickly become faces of their respective parties in Congress, but have rarely spoken about the other in the media.