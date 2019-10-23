QU Poll: National support for impeachment inquiry reaches 55 percent

President Donald Trump speaking during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The national support for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump has continued to grow, according to a national poll released by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday.

Support for the inquiry has reached its highest level of 55 percent while 43 percent disapprove of the impeachment investigation.

Democrats approved the inquiry 93-7 percent, independents at 58-37 percent, while Republicans disapproved of the investigation 90-9.

Another jarring number was that 48 percent of registered voters responded that the President should be impeached and removed from office after a trial in the Senate. Only 46 percent said that Trump should not be removed from office.

There were similar polarizing numbers when it comes to the Ukraine scandal, with 94 percent of Democrats who say Trump was pursuing his own interests while 72 percent of Republicans say that he was looking into the nation’s best interest instead.

Trump also received his lowest job approval rating in 15 months with just 38 percent of voters saying they approved of his performance along with 58 percent who said they disapprove of his job as president.

Poll numbers are expected to stay polarizing and the national divide looks to only grow as the 2020 election looms near, just 55 weeks away.