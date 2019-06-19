President Trump raised more money Tuesday than top three Democrats combined

President Trump kicked off his re-election campaign on Tuesday and had off-the-charts fundraising success.

Trump raised $24.8 million in less than 24 hours, dwarfing what the top three fundraising Democrats have combined.

Front runner Joe Biden raised $6.3 million in his first day, Texan Beto O’Rouke took in $6.1 million, and Sen. Bernie Sanders reported $5.9 million.

The staggering amount was announced by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019

The amount is a sign that the Trump fundraising operation is well underway and highlights that many top Democratic donors have yet to engage due to a primary with more than 20 candidates.

However, the campaign has not announced how he raised the money. There has been no breakdown of the average donation amount.

This adds to Trump’s massive resource advantage he has over Democratic candidates.

Just at the end of March, the President had $49 million cash on hand spread out over three committees.

By contrast, the Democratic National Committee had just $7.5 million and also had $6.2 million in debt.