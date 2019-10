President Donald Trump gestures towards members on the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, after returning from United Nations General Assembly. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – President Donald Trump campaign has announced he is coming to Dallas for a re-election campaign rally on October 17.

The rally is expected to take place at the American Airlines Center and start at 7:00 p.m.

It will be his first visit to Texas since the U.S. House launched an impeachment inquiry in late September. Trump’s last campaign rally in Texas was in February in El Paso.

Tickets for the campaign rally can be found, HERE.