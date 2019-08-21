President Trump cancels trip to Denmark as Prime Minister refuses to sell Greenland

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a visit to the Pennsylvania Shell ethylene cracker plant on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Monaca, Pa. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Trump has canceled his trip to Denmark after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen refused to sell Greenland to the U.S.

He thanked her for being direct while the trip saved effort and expenses for both countries.

President Trump says he will reschedule the meeting for a future date.

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

On Monday he tweeted a photoshopped image of the Trump Tower looming over a small village in Greenland.

Trump wrote, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is “strategically” interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, “It’s not No. 1 on the burner.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion.”