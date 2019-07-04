President Trump calls Congressman ‘dumb and disloyal’ for quitting Republican Party

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump called Michigan Congressman Justin Amash “dumb and disloyal” for announcing his resignation of the Republican Party on Thursday.

Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

“Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral, but there is an escape,” wrote Amash in his opinion piece in The Washington Post.

Amash has been the only Republican in Congress to call Trump to face impeachment over obstruction of justice charges stemming from the Mueller report.

He is already facing a primary challenger for 2020 and Donald Trump Jr. has already promised to campaign against Amash in the primaries.

He is a former Freedom Caucus Member along with East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert. Amash resigned from the Caucus back in June.

The Michigan native was elected to Congress in 2010 and ran as a member of the tea party. He is a first-generation American as the son of a Palestinian immigrant.

“We are fast approaching the point where Congress exists as little more than a formality to legitimize outcomes dictated by the president, the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader,” said Amash in his Fourth of July resignation.