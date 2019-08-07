President Trump attacks O’Rourke to ‘be quiet’ ahead of visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – President Trump attacked former Congressman and current presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke ahead of his White House visit, saying to “be quiet!”
Trump is visiting El Paso on Wednesday to mourn the 22 victims who were killed on Saturday at a shooting at Walmart. It is the third-deadliest mass shooting in Texas history and was one of two across the country on Saturday.
O’Rourke, and several other presidential candidates, have placed the blame for the attacks on Trump. The former congressman said that Trump is “the most racist president since Andrew Johnson.”
O’Rourke also said on Monday that President Trump “has no place here” and he would not be welcome in the city for mourning. Other local lawmakers have said the same.
The El Paso police have disagreed with spokesman Robert Gomez saying in a CNN interview that Trump’s visit “is important… to show a united front.”
Both Trump and O’Rourke have slammed the media as well in the wake of the attacks.
O’Rourke, along with many Democrats, took issue with a “New York Times” front-page headline reacting to the president’s national address from the White House on Tuesday.
The original headline read “Trump urges unity vs. racism.” O’Rourke claimed that members of the media are not speaking out against Trump for past statements they believe to be racist.
The headline was eventually changed, but only the online version.
Trump attacked the media on Wednesday morning about the change saying “…I almost had a good headline from the Times!” He also wrote that the media is focusing on the El Paso shooter’s political beliefs and not the Dayton attacker’s.
The shooter in Dayton has been found to be an active supporter for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The El Paso attacker wrote a manifesto saying that he “wanted to kill as many Mexicans as possible.”
The FBI is investigating the El Paso shooting as “domestic terrorism” but the motive for the Dayton shooting is still unclear.