President Trump attacks O’Rourke to ‘be quiet’ ahead of visit to El Paso

In this Aug. 5, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. As Trump attempts to return to the role of national unifier after yet another set of shooting tragedies, his efforts to heal a divided nation are further complicated by his own role in stoking the kind of incendiary rhetoric that appears to have inspired one of the shooters (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – President Trump attacked former Congressman and current presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke ahead of his White House visit, saying to “be quiet!”

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Trump is visiting El Paso on Wednesday to mourn the 22 victims who were killed on Saturday at a shooting at Walmart. It is the third-deadliest mass shooting in Texas history and was one of two across the country on Saturday.

O’Rourke, and several other presidential candidates, have placed the blame for the attacks on Trump. The former congressman said that Trump is “the most racist president since Andrew Johnson.”

You cannot leave it up to me. Members of the press: You too have to call him out for being the most racist president since Andrew Johnson. pic.twitter.com/bsrrth4p0K — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2019

O’Rourke also said on Monday that President Trump “has no place here” and he would not be welcome in the city for mourning. Other local lawmakers have said the same.

This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019

The El Paso police have disagreed with spokesman Robert Gomez saying in a CNN interview that Trump’s visit “is important… to show a united front.”

Both Trump and O’Rourke have slammed the media as well in the wake of the attacks.

O’Rourke, along with many Democrats, took issue with a “New York Times” front-page headline reacting to the president’s national address from the White House on Tuesday.

The original headline read “Trump urges unity vs. racism.” O’Rourke claimed that members of the media are not speaking out against Trump for past statements they believe to be racist.

The headline was eventually changed, but only the online version.

Trump attacked the media on Wednesday morning about the change saying “…I almost had a good headline from the Times!” He also wrote that the media is focusing on the El Paso shooter’s political beliefs and not the Dayton attacker’s.

..”This is an astounding development in journalism. I’ve never seen it happen before, I’ve just never seen anything like this! Is that journalism today? I don’t think so!” Mark Penn, Former Clinton Advisor. @TuckerCarlson After 3 years I almost got a good headline from the Times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

The shooter in Dayton has been found to be an active supporter for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The El Paso attacker wrote a manifesto saying that he “wanted to kill as many Mexicans as possible.”

The FBI is investigating the El Paso shooting as “domestic terrorism” but the motive for the Dayton shooting is still unclear.