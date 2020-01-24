Poll: Plurality of Americans support Trump decision to kill Iranian General

President Donald Trump gestures upon arrival at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Washington, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – A new poll released on Friday showed that a plurality of Americans support President’s Trump decision to assassinate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The poll was conducted by the Associated Press two weeks after the killing and the Iranian response that injured Americans but did not cause any deaths.

“There was a fear that this could lead to an all-out war between the U.S. and Iran and, because it didn’t, the assessment of whether it was good or bad shifts a bit.” Trita Parsi, Executive Vice President of Quincy Institute

The results of the poll are as follows:

Approve: 41%

Disapprove: 30%

No opinion: 28%

While it will be viewed as win for the President among those in the White House and his base, there has been no significant uptick in his approval numbers for his handling of foreign policy.

The same poll found that 59 percent of Americans still do not approve of Trump’s foreign policy.