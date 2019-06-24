O’Rourke proposes new ‘war tax’ on non-service members to fund veteran care

TAMPA, Florida (KETK) – Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke announced a proposal on Monday pledging to create a health care fund for veterans of war in Iraq and Afghanistan if elected by taxing those not in the military.

O’Rourke unveiled his plan before attending a veterans’ roundtable in Tampa. This announcement is also just two days before the first Democratic primary debates on Wednesday.

It calls for a “war tax” on those who are not in the service. The Congressman said that this is to ensure those that don’t fight “share some of the cost of going to war.”

The proposal also provides immigrant veterans a “pathway to citizenship.”