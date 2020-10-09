Mike Pence postpones Friday trip to Indiana, set to return to DC

WASHINGTON (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has postponed a Friday visit to Indiana, according to a statement from the vice president’s office.

Pence’s staff says both the vice president and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus and didn’t immediately explain the sudden change in plans. He is still scheduled to travel Saturday and Monday, according to press secretary Devin O’Malley.

VP Pence, in Arizona now, has cancelled events in Indiana tomorrow and will be returning to Washington instead — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 8, 2020

Pence was in Arizona for his latest campaign stop Thursday. He was supposed to hold a rally in Peoria later in the day.

However, the vice president is reportedly heading back to D.C.

Pence’s staff said he is skipping the stop in Indiana, during which he was supposed to cast his ballot, to prevent burnout, according to Politico reporter Gabby Orr.

Pence tested negative for Covid-19 this morning. Staff says the change is meant to prevent burnout given the @VP’s weekend schedule, travel plans next week and late-night arrival back in DC this evening. https://t.co/c7w9weVRic — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 8, 2020

O’Malley released a statement regarding the sudden schedule change.

“Nobody’s sick. There’s no positive tests,” he wrote. “The VP is planning on travelling on Saturday and Monday. We’ll have more information on the vice president’s schedule next week soon.”

This comes just one day after the Vice Presidential Debate in Salt Lake City.

Less than two weeks ago, an unmasked Pence attended the now infamous White House Rose Garden ceremony that is widely suspected to be a coronavirus “superspreader” event. At least eight attendees, including Trump himself, have since tested positive.

Pence and Harris were separated by plexiglass during the debate and were exactly 12.25 feet apart.

This is a developing story.