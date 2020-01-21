Lawsuit filed against Smith County Democratic Party dismissed in Texas Supreme Court

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit claiming the validity of a candidate’s ability to run has made its way to the Supreme Court after a heated battle in East Texas.

Constable Bobby Garmon filed a lawsuit against the Smith County Democratic Party claiming one of his opponents, Constable Willie Mims didn’t submit enough valid signatures to enter the race.

He said out of the 200 signatures submitted to run, 85 of them were invalid. He went on to state that 17 of them did not have birthdates or voter registration number, eight of them did not contain the date in which the person signed, and 60 of them were from people not registered in precinct one.

“We’ve always done a fair and honest campaign,” said Jamie Mims, wife of Constable Willie Mims. “We don’t hold anything against constable Bobby Garmon, we don’t hold anything against him at all, we understand what he was trying to do, and precinct one knows what he was trying to do, but to be honest with you, we are happy it’s over.”

The case advanced to the Texas Supreme Court but was dismissed. After a review, it was ruled that Mims would remain on the ballot for March primaries.

Mims and Garmon are not the only two running for Precinct One Constable. Correction officer Curtis Harris is also vying for the position.