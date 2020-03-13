JUDGE: Smith County Pct. 1 Constable runoff to take place between Garmon and Traylor, Mims off ballot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a controversial campaign season for the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable position, Judge Jack Skeen ruled that candidate Willie Mims will not be included in the runoff against Bobby Garmon.

Now voters will choose between Incumbent Constable Garmon and corrections officer Curtis Traylor.

In 2019, Garmon filed a lawsuit claiming Constable Mims didn’t meet the requirements to be on the ballot. According to the lawsuit, Constable Bobby Garmon claims Mims does not meet requirements to run. He said out of the 200 signatures submitted to run, 85 of them were invalid.

In January, a temporary injunction was approved, allowing Mims to remain on the ballot during March primaries but invalidated any votes cast, according to Garmon’s attorney Dallas Tharpe.

During the March primary, Mims received 48.5% of votes with Garmon receiving 40.9% of votes. Both were set to head to a runoff set for May 26, before the ruling kept Mims off the ballot.