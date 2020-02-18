Jerry Rice praises Trump for pardoning former 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

WASHINGTON (KRON) — 49ers great Jerry Rice is applauding President Trump Tuesday after he pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver was among several former NFL players who met with Trump Tuesday morning at the White House.

Trump signed an executive order granting clemency to DeBartolo, who pleaded guilty in 1998 to involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards.

He did not serve jail time, but agreed to pay up to $1 million in fines. He also had to relinquish ownership of the 49ers to his sister.

Rice told reporters outside the White House that he spoke to Trump about DeBartolo’s contribution on and off the field, including his charitable work.

“I take my hat off to Donald Trump to what he did,” Rice said. “It’s all about just being here for Eddy today.

During DeBartolo’s time as owner of the 49ers, the team won five Super Bowl titles. In 2016, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.