Impeachment 101: Here’s everything you need to know about how it works

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Calls for impeachment have never been higher against President Trump than the last two days of his administration when a transcript released by the White House on Wednesday showed that he asked the Ukranian President to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Just the day before, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened a formal impeachment inquiry into the President for just the fourth time in American history.

But what is impeachment? Is it the final step and where does Congress go from here? Here is a look at the process, the history of it in America, and what are the chances President Trump is removed from office before the 2020 election.

What is impeachment?

Impeachment is the constitutional process that lays out how a president can be removed from office. The three grounds for impeachment listed are “treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The Constitution states that all impeachment proceedings must start in the House of Representatives. It begins with an investigation by the Judiciary Committee, where they decide if Articles of Impeachment will be drafted.

It then moves to the full House where a vote can take place. If a simple majority vote “yes”, a president is considered impeached and it moves to the Senate for a trial.

What happens in the Senate?

In the Senate, a trial is held where the President is the defendant and the 100 Senators are the jury. It is presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

For a conviction and removal from office, there must be a two-thirds majority vote by the Senate. With the current make-up of the Senate, 67 of them would have to vote to convict for the impeachment to be successful.

How many presidents have been impeached?

To date, only two Presidents in American history have been impeached by the House: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Many wrongly assume that President Nixon was impeached for the Watergate scandal, however, he resigned before a formal impeachment vote could be taken.

Has a president ever been removed through the impeachment process?

To date, no American president has been removed through impeachment. Johnson’s conviction fell one vote short while Clinton was easily acquitted in 1998 with no Democrat voting against him.

What is the likelihood of a Trump impeachment?

While the House has announced a formal inquiry into President Trump, there is still a lot that has to happen for him to be formally impeached.

The whistleblower who brought the call to light is currently working with Congress to schedule a time for him/her to testify.

Articles of Impeachment would still have to be drafted and a formal vote by the whole House would be held.

It should be noted that well over half of House Democrats favor impeachment to some degree. The House could impeach Trump without a single Republican voting for it.

What is the likelihood of a Trump conviction in the Senate?

The Senate would be a much more tough hurdle for Democrats to remove President Trump from office. Per the Constitution, 67 Senators would have to vote “yes”.

The Republicans hold a slight majority in the Senate, so 20 Republicans would have to defect, assuming that all Democrats vote “yes.”

Substantial evidence would have to come out from the whistleblower to move that many Senators against the President, who has a lock on the Republican base.

According to a Gallup poll, Trump has an overwhelming 91 percent approval rating in his own party.

How does this affect the upcoming election?

Many House Democrats and presidential candidates have jumped on to support the impeachment of Trump. However, the majority of Americans have so far not supported it.

Most impeachment polls have been through the eyes of the Mueller investigation, which cleared Trump of conspiring with Russia but not of obstruction. It is unclear yet if there will be a public perception change after the Ukraine scandal.

A Monmouth national poll found just 35 percent supported impeachment while 59 percent opposed the moved.

More striking was that just 30 percent of independents approved removing Trump while a whopping 64 percent disapproved.

One thing is clear: Impeachment will be at the forefront of the upcoming primaries with the Iowa Caucuses just over four months away.