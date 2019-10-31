House votes along party lines to formalize impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, speaks about the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The House of Representatives formalized to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Thursday morning.

The final vote tally was mostly along partisan lines 232-196, with only two Democrats defecting to vote against it.

For weeks, three different committees have been holding closed-door depositions of witnesses. The vote now moves them into public hearings and an ultimate vote by the House Judiciary Committee. If the vote passes, it would move to the full House on whether or not to impeach Trump.

“If we don’t hold this president accountable, we could be ceding our ability to hold any president accountable,” said Rep. James McGovern, D-MA., chairman of the House Rules Committee.

Democrats said the procedures are similar to rules used during the impeachment proceedings of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Republicans complained they were biased against Trump and that Democrats have been promising impeachment since the day Trump was elected.

“It’s not fair to the president of the United States, it’s not fair to the House of Representatives, it’s not fair to the American people,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-OK.

An actual impeachment vote is likely still weeks away. Each passing day makes it loom even more in the shadow of the 2020 election.

Even if Trump is impeached in the House, it is still highly unlikely he is removed from office. 20 Republican senators would have to defect to meet the two-thirds threshold.

Trump has always denied that anything was improper about the Ukranian phone call and that “There was no Quid Pro Quo!”