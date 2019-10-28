House to vote on impeachment inquiry this Thursday

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, speaks about the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – House Democrats announced on Monday that they will be introducing a resolution on Tuesday to formalize the impeachment inquiry into the Trump administration.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has reportedly said that there will be a full vote in the House on Thursday.

The Trump administration and his Republican allies in Congress have claimed that because there has been no formal vote taken by the House to start the inquiry, there is no legal basis for it.

This has been struck down by many legal scholars and a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration last week stating that the Constitution does not mandate a formal vote be taken.

House Rules Chairman (D-MA) said the resolution will “ensure transparency” and provide a “clear path forward.” The text of the resolution has yet to be released.

Republicans have been pressuring Democrats to be more open about the inquiry with depositions taking place behind closed doors. Democrats have responded that all members of the three committees involved (Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs) are allowed in the room and may ask witnesses questions.

Last week, dozens of House Republicans, including East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert, stormed the secure room where witnesses were being questioned to protest the lack of access for the full House.