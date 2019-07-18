House passes $15 minimum wage by 2025, Senate will refuse to consider it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – A long-fought for piece of legislation for liberal Democrats clear the House of Representatives today when they voted to raise the minimum federal wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

The bill passed 231-199 on mostly party lines. Six Democrats voted against it while three Republicans supported the measure.

Senator McConnell (R-KY) has already said that the Senate will not consider such a bill as long as he is the majority leader. The White House has also threatened to veto the bill.

McConnell said the raise would “depress the economy at a time of economic boom.”

However, Democrats see it as essential for the future to pull low-wage workers out of poverty.

“I commend my colleagues for taking this important step towards creating an economy that works for everyone,” said Rep. Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat who introduced the legislation, in a statement. “Now, Senate Republicans must decide to either stand with American workers or turn their backs on hardworking people across the country.”

The raise is a gradual rise until 2025. Here is how it stacks up: