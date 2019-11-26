House Judiciary Committee announces first impeachment hearing in next phase of inquiry

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, second from right, as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base, in Brussels, Belgium. Sondland is expected to tell House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry that he was merely repeating President Donald Trump’s reassurances when he told another envoy that there was no quid pro quo in the administration’s dealings with Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The House Judiciary Committee announced Tuesday afternoon that it will hold its first impeachment hearing as the inquiry enters its next phase.

The hearings will start Wednesday, December 4 at 9 a.m. Central Time in Washington.

In a letter to President Trump, chairman Jerrold Nadler invited both him and the president’s counsel to attend the hearings.

Over the past few weeks, the House Intelligence committees held both public hearings and private depositions concerning a July phone call Trump made to Ukraine.

They alleged that he threatened to withhold military aid to the Eastern European country unless they open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s connection to an oil and gas company based there.

While the impeachment hearings have done little to change minds on either side of the aisle, Democrats seem set on moving the inquiry forward, potentially to a full House vote on whether to impeach.

If the vote passes, President Trump would be just the third U.S. leader to be impeached in the nation’s history, along with Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Neither were removed from office.

Former President Richard Nixon resigned from office before a full vote could be held by the House.