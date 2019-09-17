House Democrats to hold first impeachment hearing

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., pause before taking questions from reporters after passage of a resolution to take legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration and potential witnesses, a response to those who defy subpoenas in Congress’ Russia probe and other investigations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee will hold their first official hearing in an impeachment investigation of President Trump on Thursday.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is scheduled to appear before the committee to discuss the findings of the Mueller report.

With Lewandowski being such a staunch supporter and ally of Trump, it is highly unlikely that any bombshells will drop during the hearing. Mueller himself testified last summer in a hearing many called a setback for the Democrats.

The hearing will highlight fractures in the Democratic party about what to do about potential impeachment proceedings.

While the Mueller report found that there was no evidence of a conspiracy by the Trump campaign with Russia to win the 2016 election, it did not exonerate the President of potential obstruction of justice charges.

Many progressive Democrats and presidential candidates have been pushing hard for the House to impeach Trump.

However, House leadership and moderates have been nervous that it could overshadow key issues that Democrats are using to try and win back voters in swing states just one year before the next election.

Also, the Republican-controlled Senate is certain to reject any charges brought against Trump. 20 GOP members would have to defect to remove him from office, providing all Democrats voted ‘yes.’

Lewandowski was a key figure in the Mueller report. Investigators found two incidents where he directed then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the inquiry. According to the report, Trump told Lewandowski that if Sessions would not meet with him, he would fire the AG.

The former campaign manager, but told former White House aide Rick Dearborn to deliver the message. Dearborn said he was uncomfortable with the request and refused.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that “impeachment is imperative” in order to “vindicate the Constitution”. But he has acknowledged that there has to be greater consensus in their own caucus.

Many of the Democrat moderates are freshmen that helped take back the House for the party during the 2018 election, primarily in suburban districts.

“There’s far too much work left to be done and we are in danger of losing the trust of the American people if we choose partisan warfare over improving the lives of hardworking families,” wrote New York Rep. Max Rose, a Democratic freshman, in a Friday op-ed in the Staten Island Advance newspaper.