Gohmert spars with Chairman Nadler during impeachment debate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert exchanged heated words with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler on the floor during the impeachment debate Wednesday afternoon.

Gohmert firmly defended President Trump from impeachment and railed against Democrats for investigating President Trump, saying they were trying to make anything stick.

He then ranted that it was actually the Democrats who were too friendly with Russia and Ukraine. Gohmert also spoke out against President Obama’s and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy towards them.

As Gohmert was walking off the floor, Nadler (D-NY) fought back against the speech, saying that he couldn’t believe a sitting congressman would repeat Russian propaganda.

Gohmert came back to the floor, screaming at Nadler although it was not clear what he was saying. He was eventually gaveled off as he had already given up his time. The eight-term congressman has been one of President Trump’s most vocal defenders during his time in office.

After an impeachment hearing, Gohmert said to reporters afterward that moms should not let their children attend Harvard or Stanford law schools. This was after law professors from each school testified that President Trump committed impeachable offenses.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch both graduated from Harvard.

Gohmert represents Texas’ 1st Congressional district, which covers Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin.