Gallup: Republicans have a higher national approval rating than Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after walking off the Senate floor, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Congressional Republicans have a higher approval rating than Democrats nationally, according to a new poll by Gallup that was released on Tuesday.

40 percent of Americans view Republicans in a positive light to only 35 percent of Congressional Democrats. This was the first poll for Gallup concerning party approval ratings since the impeachment trial for President Trump earlier this year.

Source: Gallup

The impeachment votes split mostly along party lines in both houses of Congress with a few exceptions.

While the Democrats did see a slight fall in their approval numbers, it was within the margin of error of the new pol.

Two Republican Senators saw significant changes to their approval ratings since the conclusion of the impeachment trial.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) saw his national approval rating jump from 27 percent to 33 percent, and his approval within his own party leaped from 47 percent before the trial to 62 percent after.

Sen. Mitt Romney (UT) was the only Republican to split and vote to remove Trump from office. As a result, his rating is twice as high among Democrats than in his own party.

Democrats now have a 56 percent favorability of the Utah Senator while Republicans sit at just 23 percent, a stark fall for the former presidential nominee in 2012 when he enjoyed a party rating of 84 percent.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not have her approval rating change over the course of the trial. She experienced a one-point differential, well within the margin of error.