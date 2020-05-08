Feinstein attacks Tara Reade’s claim against Joe Biden despite defense of Blasey Ford in 2018

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., left, heads to the Senate for a vote, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – California Senator Dianne Feinstein attacked Tara Reade’s claim of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday during a CNN interview.

Speaking on the alleged 1993 assault, Feinstein said: “And I don’t know this person at all who has made the allegations. She came out of nowhere. Where has she been all these years? He was Vice President.”

Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also called the claim “absolutely ridiculous.”

Biden has denied the allegations that he kissed Read and touched her without consent while she was a staffer for him in his senate office back in 1993.

“They aren’t true. This never happened,” he said in a statement.

Feinstein was the ranking member for Democrats during the intense 2018 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexually assaulting Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at a high school party in 1982.

She rejected the prospect of a double standard by Democrats involving the two accusations, calling them “totally different.”

“Kavanuagh was under the harshest inspection that we give people over a substantial period of time,” she said.

In her first public interview since the allegations were made, Reade said to Megyn Kelly that Biden should drop out of his bid for the White House.

Many other prominent Democrats have come out in support of Biden through the allegations, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as well as Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) and Kirsten Gillibrand (New York).