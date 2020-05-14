FBI seizes Sen. Richard Burr’s phone for stock sales investigation related to coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.Retiring House and Senate Republicans are a natural group to watch for defectors as Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump builds steam. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – North Carolina GOP Sen. Richard Burr had his cellphone seized by the FBI in a search warrant as part of an insider trading investigation late Wednesday night, according to a report from NBC News.

The report states that Burr turned over the phone after agents arrived at his Washington, D.C. home. Burr’s office did not respond for comment to NBC News and neither did the Justice Department.

Burr is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and faced calls to resign along with several other senators after questions arose of stock selling by them just before the full effects of the coronavirus pandemic became public. Other Senators included:

Sen. Dianne Fienstein (D-CA)

(D-CA) Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA)

Back in February, Burr sold off up to $1.6 million of his own stocks, just weeks before the pandemic caused the stock market to crash. The North Carolina Senator said back in March he relied only on public information, not private information that he could receive in his chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee.

He has asked for a full review from the Senate Ethics Committee and his attorney released the following statement at the time:

“The law is clear that any American — including a senator — may participate in the stock market based on public information, as Senator Burr did. When this issue arose, Senator Burr immediately asked the Senate Ethics Committee to conduct a complete review, and he will cooperate with that review as well as any other appropriate inquiry. Senator Burr welcomes a thorough review of the facts in this matter, which will establish that his actions were appropriate.” Alice Fisher, Attorney for Sen. Richard Burr

Burr won a third term back in 2016 and announced back during his campaign that if he won that year, which he eventually did, he would not seek a fourth term in 2022.

He was first elected to Congress back in 1994 and served in the House of Representatives for 10 years before being elected to the Senate in 2004.